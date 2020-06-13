Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In other news, Director David B. Ingram acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $1,674,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

