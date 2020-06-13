Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAL stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.82.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

