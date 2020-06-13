Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 199,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $252,946.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,990.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08. Pure Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $367.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

