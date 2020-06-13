Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Workday by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $173.55 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

In other news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $1,955,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $9,627,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 916,723 shares of company stock valued at $132,102,704. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

