SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 71.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SYNNEX by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $2,817,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 2,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $26,190.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,166.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 50,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,583,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,240,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,568,626.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and sold 5,436 shares worth $543,788. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

