131,083 Shares in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 131,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vedanta by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vedanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vedanta by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vedanta alerts:

VEDL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vedanta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Vedanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

NYSE VEDL opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.80. Vedanta Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.