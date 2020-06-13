Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.20 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,027,000 after buying an additional 369,905 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after buying an additional 33,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 30,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz acquired 97,850 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.