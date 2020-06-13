Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 10,730 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 49,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 19.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,667,000 after buying an additional 632,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of AGCO by 95.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Shares of AGCO opened at $55.23 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $124,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

