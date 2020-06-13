Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period.

RXN stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Rexnord Corp has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $2,357,767.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,506.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 72,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $2,339,087.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,181.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,177 shares of company stock worth $9,313,045. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

