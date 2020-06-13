Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $486,000 in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,095 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 304.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CORE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of CORE opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.