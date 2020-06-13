Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42,867 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 371,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 697,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.56. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 78.97% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALSN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

