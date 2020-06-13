Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,490 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

LEG stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

