BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 214,709 Shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 14,313.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 214,709 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Enel Americas by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Enel Americas by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Enel Americas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Enel Americas stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. Enel Americas SA has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. Enel Americas had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.4394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is a positive change from Enel Americas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08.

ENIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Enel Americas to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

