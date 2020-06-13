BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

NYSE FR opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 59.20%. The company had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.