Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Proto Labs worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 10.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 25,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 57,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Proto Labs by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,257 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $110.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Proto Labs Inc has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $136.85.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,090.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRLB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

