BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth $99,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK opened at $41.24 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.31.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

