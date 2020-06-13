Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Position Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 22.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 54,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

BCPC stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Balchem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $174.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Balchem’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

BCPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

