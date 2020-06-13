BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 240.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,264 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 52.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.15.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of ($506.52) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $139,308.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan purchased 39,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 164,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,315 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PMT. ValuEngine raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CSFB lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

