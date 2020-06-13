Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,910,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,904,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 31.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 225,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,501,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $334,654.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,186.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $137.65 on Friday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCMP. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.