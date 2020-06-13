BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.35 Million Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 638.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,281 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter valued at about $101,555,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,250,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,192,000 after purchasing an additional 524,048 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,118,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,253,000 after purchasing an additional 309,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 741,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,089,000 after purchasing an additional 279,024 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,333,000 after buying an additional 172,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMX opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

A number of research firms have commented on FMX. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

