BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 20,935 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 128.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 19.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,071,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after purchasing an additional 113,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,553,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,792,000 after buying an additional 84,333 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Universal Forest Products by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,382,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,949,000 after buying an additional 161,099 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Forest Products by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,665,000 after buying an additional 101,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Forest Products news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $584,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,163,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $89,251.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

