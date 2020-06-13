Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 4,860 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 38.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.34. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.