Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 5,693 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

SON opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sonoco Products Co has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

