BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,818,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,419.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 6,930 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 525,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,764,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 77,510 shares of company stock worth $1,861,230. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:AGO opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

