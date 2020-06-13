BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 164.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Gartner by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gartner by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IT. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $116.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.35. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

