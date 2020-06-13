Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,752 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 572,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after buying an additional 62,657 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 37.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

