BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after buying an additional 1,201,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,686,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,028,000 after acquiring an additional 122,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,160,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160,464 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,040,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after purchasing an additional 41,038 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,155,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,114,000 after purchasing an additional 552,598 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

NYSE PWR opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

