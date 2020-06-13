Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 128.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,368,000 after buying an additional 32,239 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,331,000 after acquiring an additional 233,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,762,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plexus by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the first quarter worth about $10,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Plexus from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 8,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $559,057.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 5,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $362,685.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,007 shares of company stock worth $1,997,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PLXS opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $86.53. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.29.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

