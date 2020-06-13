Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,172 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,285,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VAR stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.77. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $150.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VAR. TheStreet lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.78.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

