Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 4,648 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 135,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138,081 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $3,825,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Snap-on by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $135.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.55. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.