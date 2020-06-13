Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 12,562 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

