Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of H & R Block worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in H & R Block by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 346,570 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in H & R Block by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in H & R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in H & R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. H & R Block Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

