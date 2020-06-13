Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,782 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Chegg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Chegg by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,087 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chegg by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 897,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,032,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Chegg by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chegg from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.35.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $138,857.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $4,339,289.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,897.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,723,741. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

