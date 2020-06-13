Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 43.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 49,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 40.0% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 895,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,686,000 after purchasing an additional 191,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 69.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.23.

In related news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

