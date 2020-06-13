Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,148,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,985,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,272,000 after acquiring an additional 90,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,914,000 after acquiring an additional 219,627 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 703,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 670,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $192.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.92. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

