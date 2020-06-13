Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.23% of Osisko gold royalties worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loews Corp bought a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at $2,952,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at $18,072,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 74,832 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 277,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 101,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.43.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 64.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OR shares. ValuEngine cut Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

