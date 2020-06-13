Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763,508 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.35% of Cadence Bancorp worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 1,287.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 471,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 437,245 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 459.9% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 1,025,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 842,179 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 949,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 279,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.00. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.06 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.63%.

In other news, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,512.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,368.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $677,240 over the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

