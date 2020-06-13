Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,033,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.20% of ADMA Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 75,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 57,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,192,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 349,110 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 11.90.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 105.97% and a negative net margin of 151.18%. The business had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. Analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.