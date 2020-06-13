Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $161,139.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,625,788.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 104,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,772 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSM opened at $80.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.70. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.74.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

