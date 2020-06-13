Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PGNX opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.89. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 129.46% and a negative net margin of 180.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

