Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 29,509 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,509 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 69.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,809.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $33,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

