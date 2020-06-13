Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 106.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Accuray were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Accuray by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Accuray by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Accuray by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 310,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accuray by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Accuray by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

