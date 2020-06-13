Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,700.00.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, May 26th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $151,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $141,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $144,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $129,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $121,900.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $113,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $103,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $105,100.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Brian Distelburger sold 6,395 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $64,525.55.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.58. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. Yext’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,057,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after acquiring an additional 303,356 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.