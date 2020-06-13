Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,030 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECOM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1,063.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 193,542 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79,808 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $359.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.88. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $14.51.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.48 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $681,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 403,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

