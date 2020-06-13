Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 5,419 Shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ryerson by 1,014.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ryerson by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.79. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 33.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $217,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Orth bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,670.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,829 shares of company stock worth $126,153 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RYI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Ryerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

