Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 36,946 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Teekay were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay by 7.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Teekay by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay by 82.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 255,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,916 shares in the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TK opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $287.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.35. Teekay Co. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $452.49 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

