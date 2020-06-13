Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,789 Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $7,430,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $16.96 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Doug J. Healey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 64,996 shares in the company, valued at $365,927.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 156,948 shares of company stock worth $1,111,715. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. Macerich Co has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $33.91.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.96 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.49%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.30%.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

