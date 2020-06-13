Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $73,000 Position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 207,146 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 222.3% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 99,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 68,925 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 63,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $218.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.42. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

