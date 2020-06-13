Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 41,413 Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,413 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Coeur Mining Inc has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.