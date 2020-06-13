Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $85,000 Position in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $1,129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,274,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,357,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,397,000 after acquiring an additional 316,732 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 953,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 182,070 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 319.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 236,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $3.46 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $27.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 32,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $69,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $421,633.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 27,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 133,102 shares in the company, valued at $295,486.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 118,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

